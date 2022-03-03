Chang questions zero reject policy and opines education autonomy to be returned to Sarawak

SIBU (March 3): The recent case of Jeanny Lianna Ating from Lawas poses another grave concern to the plight of undocumented children in Sarawak as to whether the zero reject policy is still in effect under the current government, said Irene Chang.

In a statement yesterday, the former Bukit Assek assemblywoman said the zero reject policy was implemented by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in 2019 for the purpose of ensuring that all special needs children and undocumented children in the country have access to education.

“However, sometime in March 2021, former education minister Maszlee Malik raised the question as to whether the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had abolished the zero reject policy when an eight-year-old child in Kelantan was forced at that time to withdraw from school due to her lack of citizenship.

“Further on, sometime in October 2021, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi informed the Dewan Negara that there did not seem to be any development for disabled students in regards to the zero reject policy,” she said.

Chang said prior to PH’s implementation of the zero reject policy, she had worked with several families whose children were not allowed to attend school due to their lack of citizenship.

She said several of them were not enrolled or had dropped out of school, thus resulting in the inability to secure employment until today, especially for those whose citizenship applications were rejected without any solid grounds provided.

“For Jeanny Lianna Ating, the forced withdrawal from school due to one’s lacking of citizenship status is a recurrence which may pose a serious concern for all undocumented children currently attending school.

“The family of such children will have to be apprehensive as to whether their children would be made to suddenly withdraw from school.

“As various activists, politicians and concerned parties have pointed out for the past few days, this is in violation of human rights of all children having the right to access to education,” she said.

Besides setting up the Sarawak Special Committee on citizenship (SSCOC) to help undocumented children to apply for citizenship, the committee should also render their assistance to these undocumented children to receive formal education in schools, she added.

“Since it was reported that Jeanny’s family had yet to furnish all the documents to enable her to attend school, both the state ministry of education and the special taskforce should instruct Lawas District Education Office to indicate clearly the documents that they are lacking in and to assist the family to furnish them in order for the child to be allowed to return to school.

“This is especially so when it was also reported that the father claimed that the application for Jeanny’s citizenship status is still pending at the National Registration Department (NRD),” she pointed out.

“The state government should ensure that the children are not propelled back into the predicament of being in the dark era – of being stateless, without citizenship and being denied access to this basic fundamental human right,” she said.

“The education autonomy should be returned to Sarawak, especially if the federal government has not expressly shown any indication to improve or further develop on the policy that will provide relief and assistance to the tens of thousands of stateless children in the country,” she pointed out.

She said the state may be empowered to determine the standard procedures which would allow stateless or disabled children to attend school, instead of being completely dependent on the implemented policies and directives of the federal government.