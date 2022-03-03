Covid-19: Sabah records 2,717 new cases

KOTA KINABALU (March 3) : Sabah’s daily new Covid-19 cases have increased further to 2,717 today, which is an increase of 481 cases from yesterday.

Yesterday, the state recorded 2,236 new cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that this was partly due to the backlog in cases.

He added that there were 556 backlog cases in Kota Kinabalu, 184 cases in Penampang, 131 cases cases in Tuaran, 120 cases in Papar, 113 cases in Keningau, and 108 cases in Beaufort.

Masidi said the backlog in cases were 10 days or more.