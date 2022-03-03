Cuepacs: Review proposed privatisation of food services in three Sabah hospitals

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 3): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has asked the government to review the proposed privatisation of the dietetics and food services units in three hospitals in Sabah, which it described as unreasonable and will only benefit the company involved.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said the three hospitals involved are Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) I and II as well as the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital, with 79 civil servants set to be affected should the proposed privatisation go ahead.

He said a letter was issued by a ministry on Jan 11 regarding the government’s proposal to privatise food preparation in the affected hospitals following an application from a private company to take over the services in government hospitals through a letter dated Dec 22, 2021.

“Cuepacs has studied the proposal. However, we were never called by the ministry or government for engagement sessions, instead we were instructed to prepare all information for the company involved to make a proposal on the matter. This is very unreasonable.

“We should actually provide services to the people and the government should not look at it solely from the context of profitability. This does not provide any improvement to members of the civil service, especially in the form of welfare,” he told a media conference here Thursday.

Adnan said the outsourcing of food services to patients in the three hospitals would have no impact as the system to be introduced was also not systematic because food would be prepared outside the hospital premises, about 10 to 15 kilometres away.

He said food services was vital in the health system because it was among the elements to assist in the process of treatment and recovery of patients through the preparation of safe, healthy and quality food in accordance with the stipulated guidelines and diet manual.

Adnan said existing civil servants in the dietetics and food services units in the affected hospitals are capable of providing the best services while the existing food preparation services had also been recognised with quality control certification.

He said Cuepacs had carried out a study regarding the proposed privatisation, which is being finalised before it is submitted to the relevant parties for further action.

“We have been given a two-week period to collate and finalise the study. There are two reports being prepared, namely the pros and cons of privatisation. Basically, we reject (the proposal) and the government needs to have engagement session with us so that we can explain why this privatisation is not necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adnan said Cuepacs wants the government to consider giving special quarantine leave for civil servants, especially health personnel, found positive for Covid-19 as an effort to break the chain of infection.

Adnan said health personnel are not given any special leave currently and he also claimed that there were instances when the personnel were even instructed to be on duty despite testing positive for Covid-19.

“This is something extraordinary but, as civil servants, we obey. However, we are looking at it from a bigger context so that the Covid-19 chain of infection can be broken. As such, the work order to those found to be Covid-19 positive is very unreasonable,” he said. – Bernama