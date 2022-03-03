Emphasis on human capital development to continue – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 3): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will continue to give emphasis on human capital development, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Besides focusing on key sectors of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap to spur economic growth and recovery, Hajiji said the state government also emphasises on pushing for the second thrust of the SMJ, which is Human Capital Development and People’s Prosperity.

“I have addressed this in our State’s 2022 Budget where sizable funds have been allocated to relevant agencies and ministries for human capital development,” he said at the Shell LiveWIRE Sabah 2021 Award Ceremony at Hilton Kota Kinabalu here on Thursday.

State Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin delivered the Chief Minister’s speech.

Among these, he said RM24 million was allocated to the Human Resource Development Department to conduct courses and skills training in technology, technical and trade to strengthen human capital development and to produce a competent and resilient generation.

These included the Sabah Talent and Entrepreneurship Development Programme to help youths who have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most recent platforms established were the SME Product Centres in Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort and Ranau, and the collaboration with supermarket chains.

“This will boost the local retail sector for those intending to scale up their businesses.

“A total of RM5.76 million was also allocated to establish four more SMI Centers in 2022 at the district level to market SMI products. Similarly, the SMI Assistance Programme (BAIKS) which has helped a total of 3,269 entrepreneurs in the state will be intensified,” he said.

In this respect, Hajiji commended Shell for introducing the entrepreneurship development programme here in Sabah seven years ago that benefited young Sabahans.

He said the State Government welcomed the support of all parties including the private sector to complement its development efforts as outlined in the state’s five-year development plan, SMJ Roadmap.

“I am happy to know that the Shell LiveWIRE programme has supported local entrepreneurs to access knowledge, skills, networks and resources, and turning their business ideas into successful enterprises,” he said.

Hajiji encouraged budding entrepreneurs to seek out and take advantage of government initiatives as well as to take advantage of opportunities such as this Shell LiveWIRE programme.

He also urged entrepreneurs in the state to think out of the box and adopt new approaches in order to succeed in a competitive and fast-changing world.

“You need to stand out, be dynamic and proactive and aspire to look beyond local markets and boundaries.

Explore opportunities to cut through these barriers and go global; leverage opportunities for example in e-Commerce or be prepared to collaborate with other entrepreneurs locally and outside of Sabah,” he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the five young recipients of the Shell LiveWire 2021 Awards who successfully pitched their business ideas to win RM10,000 cash each to grow their businesses.

They are Zaharinah Masair (honey-based ice-cream and beverages), Mohd Sofian Lasiata (indoor urban farming and bottled salads on the go), Vellary Maydelina Yong (Bambangan infused therapy oil), Sylvia Henry (mobile salon truck) and Juddy Lasius (natural healing product and immunity booster).

Also present was Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan.