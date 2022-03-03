Sarawak deputy minister Gerawat Gala tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (March 3): Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has tested positive for Covid-19.

He said in a statement that his test result from an Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK- Antigen) test taken as a pre-event requirement returned positive yesterday (March 2).

Subsequently, he underwent a polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) test, which also returned positive.

Gerawat said he has not displayed any Covid-19 symptoms and that the regular self-tests he took over the last few days had also been negative.

“Prior to any travel and events and as a precaution, I take the RTK test daily while also continuing to practise the standard operating procedures (SOP) of wearing face masks and washing my hands regularly,” he said in a statement.

Gerawat said his immediate household, staff and close contacts have all been informed of his positive result.

“They have all taken the RTK test with negative results.

“They are now self-isolating for a minimum of five days for precautionary measures and will take another RTK test on the third day based on the applicable SOP,” he said.

Gerawat said he has submitted a report of his positive result through MySejahtera.

He will undergo isolation and conduct self-monitoring for seven days as per the latest SOP requirements from the Ministry of Health (MOH).