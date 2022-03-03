Jobless Sibu man kills friend during ‘langkau’-induced fight

SIBU (March 3): An unemployed man surrendered himself to police yesterday afternoon after confessing to killing his friend during a drinking session at an abandoned building at Jalan Camar here.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said the suspect, believed to be in his mid-50s, informed police that he and his friend along with two others were drinking ‘langkau’ (local-brewed liquor) when they started to tease each other.

“The suspect claimed that the victim wanted to kill him, so he grabbed a blunt object and struck the victim on the head,” he told reporters when met at the scene, adding the deceased is believed to be in his 40s.

Following the confession, the suspect led police to the abandoned building around 4pm where the deceased was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

There was no sign of the other two friends.

The body was later sent to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.