Key witness denies giving contradictory statements to save Bung Moktar, wife Zizie Izette

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): The prosecution’s key witness in the corruption trial of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad in connection with investment in Public Mutual Berhad today denied giving contradictory evidence and fabricated stories to save the couple.

Unit trust consultant Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 45, told the Sessions Court here that her testimony in court was true.

“I did not lie in court,” she said when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How, who had applied to cross-examine the woman, who was considered a hostile witness for giving contradictory statements in the case.

Earlier, Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Law’s application.

Norhaili, who is the 25th prosecution witness, however, agreed with Law’s suggestion that there was a discrepancy between her testimony in court with the recording of her conversation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the demand for a commission of RM3.5 million from Bung Moktar.

Law: According to the recording of the MACC conversation in 2016, you said that RM3.5 million was requested by Bung Moktar, but in your testimony in court, you said that the money was never requested by him. Do you agree that these two statements are contradictory?

Norhaili: Agree.

To Law’s suggestion that by giving conflicting evidence in court, she was an unreliable witness, Norhaili said she was not sure.

“I’m not sure … the important thing is that I’m telling the truth,” she said when told by Law that her testimony was not in in favour of the prosecution.

When asked which one was the correct version of her testimony, Norhaili said the correct version was when she was not being pressured.

She said when she was called by the MACC for investigation, she felt pressured and was in fear.

“This is the first experience in my 19 years with the unit trust. I am sad and feel depressed as if I have done wrong, when I feel I have done the right thing,” said the woman, who also told the court that five recordings of her statements were made by MACC from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Norhaili also agreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that the RM2.8 million paid to Zizie Izette was introduction fee.

During the proceeding last January 27, Norhaili told the court that Zizie Izette was eligible to receive an introduction fee of RM2.8 million as the actress introduced her husband to obtain Felcra’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

She said the introduction fee for Zizie Izette was part of her marketing strategy as the actress had also introduced a senior Felcra officer to make the investment.

The proceedings on the cross-examination against Norhaili will continue on March 18.

Lawyers Datuk K Kumaraendran and M Athimulan represented Zizie Izette and Bung Moktar, respectively.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar pleaded not guilty to two charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

Bung Moktar, 64, who is the non-executive chairman of Felcra at the time, was accused of accepting bribes from Madhi through Zizie Izette at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

He also pleaded not guilty to accepting an RM335,500 cash bribe from Norhaili through Zizie Izette for the same reason and at the same place on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Izette, 44, pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband in the matter at the same place, date and time. – Bernama