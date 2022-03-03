Khairy: 91 pct of brought-in-dead cases unaware they had Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that 91 per cent of brought-in-dead (BID) cases in the country were not aware they had contracted Covid-19 until their last breath.

In a press conference this afternoon, he said in most of cases, family members of the deceased only found out the status of their loved ones after a post-mortem had been conducted.

He said this was according to the ministry’s data that was collected in February.

“We have analysed the data from February 5 until February 21, out of 113 BID cases that we analysed, we found out that 91 per cent of the cases were not aware that they had contracted the virus.” – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME