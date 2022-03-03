Khairy: Covid-19 case fatality rate on the rise but still lower compared to during Delta wave

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): The Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) in Malaysia is on the rise but still lower compared to during the Delta wave, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a tweet today, he said this also proved that the vaccine was very effective in protecting the recipients from the adverse effects of Covid-19 such as death and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Why is the CFR lower (than during Delta wave)? Because the majority of the cases weren’t severe. Despite the spike in the number of cases, the (number of) severe ones showed just a slight increase. Latest, for every 100,000 cases, 200 deaths were recorded,” he tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) GitHub portal, 115 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor recorded the highest at 25 cases, followed by Sabah at 24, Selangor (18), Kedah and Negeri Sembilan (eight each) and Perak (seven).

Six deaths were recorded each in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan (four), Penang (three), two each in Melaka and Perlis, and one each in Sarawak and Terengganu.

Khairy also shared the chart showing the number of death per 100,000 population from Feb 17 to March 2, which revealed that the number of deaths involving individuals aged 80 and above who were unvaccinated and did not receive the booster dose was relatively higher compared to those who did.

“It was clear (from the chart) that the booster dose can protect the senior citizens from death due to Covid-19.

“That’s why our strategy now is to protect those in the high-risk group, such as the senior citizens,” he said.

Khairy also said that the number of brought-in-dead (BID) cases was also on the rise and of the 113 BID cases analysed from Feb 5 to 21, only nine per cent were known Covid-19 patients, while the remaining 91 per cent were only tested positive after death.

“It is important for those at high risks like the senior citizens and those with comorbidities to get the booster dose.

“Families and communities are also urged to monitor the health condition of the elderly. If they are showing symptoms of fever or coughing, take them to the doctor. Please,” he tweeted. – Bernama