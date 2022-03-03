‘Langkau’ murder suspect remanded 14 days for suspected illegal entry into country

SIBU (March 3): The jobless man suspected of murdering his friend during a ‘langkau’ session yesterday has been remanded for 14 days for suspected illegal entry into the country under Section 6(1)(c) of Immigration Act 1959/63.

It was believed that the suspect is an Indonesian from Badau, Kalimantan who has been staying in Sibu for about 20 years without a valid identification card or passport.

The murdered friend was a 44-year-old man from Roban.

According to an earlier news report, acting Sibu Police Chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said that a fight broke out between the deceased and the suspect while they were having ‘langkau’ (local-brewed liquor) at an abandoned building at Jalan Camar yesterday (March 2) afternoon.

They were drinking with two other friends.

Supt Dr Collin said during the drinking session, the deceased said that he wanted to kill the suspect, so the suspect grabbed a blunt object and struck the deceased on the head with it.

The suspect surrendered himself to the police shortly after.