Ministry proposes constructing utility corridors along road shoulders in Sarawak

SANTUBONG (March 3): The Ministry for Utility and Telecommunication has proposed utility corridors be constructed along road shoulders for the purpose of placing electric cables, pipelines, and other utility construction materials.

Its minister Datuk Julaihi Nahrawi explained having utility corridors would ease works rather than having to seek way leave, which could sometimes result in problems between landowners and contractors or the authorities.

“In the future, we are thinking of constructing utility corridors to allow placement of electric cables, pipelines, and other construction materials without any work interruptions by landowners, who sometimes disallow contractors to make use of their land to transport or place these utility construction materials.

“For areas that are going to have the utility infrastructures constructed in the area, first of all there should be an access road to the area. Then, you have the road shoulders on both sides of the road, where you could also find utility corridors at the end of the road to place the electric cables or any pipelines that need to be implemented by utilities suppliers either from Sarawak Energy, Sesco, Rural Water Supply Department, or the Water Board,” he said when launching the Additional Late Applicant Fund (Alaf) under the Rural Electrification Scheme here this morning.

He said utility corridors would be a long-term solution to avoid having to get permission from relevant parties.

“So, we hope it can become a reality in the future but it will take time for us to implement,” he said.

Separately, he said as the Alaf project required skilled manpower, the ministry and Sarawak Energy are collaborating to increase the number of contractors involved.

To date, 20 contractors with 33 workers are implementing Alaf projects state-wide.

“The number of these contractors is still insufficient. The ministry and Sarawak Energy are targeting a total of 52 skilled electrical workers to complete the Alaf projects by 2025.

“This is a challenge for my ministry, Sarawak Energy, and Sesco to implement this programme because we already have a target set that is in 2025.

“That is why there may be our children who are interested to know the ministry and Sarawak Energy programme, those who have the skills in the field of electricity – they could ask the ministry and Sarawak Energy and its agencies. They could become among the skilled electrical workers in the future because we need competent workers,” he said.

He pointed out the state government came up with the Rural Electrification Master Plan in 2015 to supply electricity to rural folk.

“The plan was introduced for the purpose of accelerating the connection of electricity supply to rural and coastal areas through several programmes funded by the state, where the government has allocated a total of RM2.37 billion to implement 177 rural electricity supply projects in Sarawak.

“The plan includes grid network connection strategies as well as self-contained systems such as transmission grid connection via very high grid voltage (EHV-Extra High Voltage) through the RPSS (Rural Power Supply System Project); distribution grid connection from the existing grid electricity supply network under the implementation of the RES programme; hybrid solar or mini hydro self-contained systems; and Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) for remote interior,” he said.

Julaihi said all of these efforts prove the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government cares about rural folk, as electricity supply is an important basic need.

He added all the initiatives are being carried out simultaneously to accelerate achieving the government’s plans to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

“To date, the overall coverage of electricity supply is 98.6 per cent with full coverage in urban areas and 96.5 per cent in rural areas. If we calculate the balance in the range of between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, this balance is the challenge to us.

“The challenge is to reach 100 per cent, because when we have reached the target that we set from the beginning to be achieved, we find that the increase in terms of the number of houses always increases from time to time – more for those who need to build their own houses, especially big extended families, they need to have their own houses, and the younger generations who feel it is time for them to have their own houses. This is the balance we need to achieve, house construction is constantly increasing from time to time,” he said.

For Pantai Damai constituency, there are 31 Alaf projects, 10 of which have been completed involving 406 households.

The 10 villages are Kampung Sungai Berdaun, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Kampung Buntal, Kampung Telaga Air, Kampung Selang Laut, Kampung Temedak Melayu, Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Kampung Bintawa Hilir, and Kampung Bintawa Ulu.