New Covid-19 cluster detected in Kuching as Sarawak logs 1,206 cases today

BINTULU (March 3): A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sarawak today involving a family in Lorong Cahaya Maju, Petra Jaya in Kuching.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the community cluster infected 18 individuals including the index case out of 39 screened.

The index case was a local man who was screened on Feb 25 at a private health facility after showing symptoms, and was tested positive for Covid-19.

SDMC believed that the index case was infected via close contact among family members and social contacts at the workplace.

The committee added that the cluster has also spread at workplaces and has infected up to the second generation.

There was also a brought-in-dead (BID) case on Feb 23 at the Sibu Hospital, involving a 35-year-old man who had chronic obstructive lung disease.

Meanwhile, Sarawak logged a slight decrease in new daily infections today at 1,206, compared to yesterday’s 1,357, making its cumulative number of cases at 263,623 to date.

Today’s cases consisted of 424 in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 778 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three Category 3 (with lung infection) and one Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 450 new cases followed by Sibu (188), Miri (166), Bintulu (75), Limbang (33), Serian (32), Samarahan (28), Lawas (22), Sarikei (21), Bau (21), Sri Aman (18), Subis (17), Belaga (15), Kapit (14), Mukah (13), and Kanowit (10).

In Betong, there were nine new cases followed by Saratok (8), Matu (8), Dalat (7), Selangau (7), Kabong (6), Marudi (6), Julau (5), Tanjung Manis (4), Pusa (3), Meradong (3), Tatau (3), two cases each in Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Song, Pakan, Sebauh, and Telang Usan, and one case each in Simunjan and Lundu.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 12 compounds for violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), all in Kuching.

SDMC revealed that 10 were issued for failure to check-in via MySejahtera app before entering premises and two for not wearing face masks.