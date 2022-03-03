Nine dead after Russian forces strike Ukrainian city Chernihiv: governor

KIEV (March 3): Nine people died and four were injured after Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the local governor said today.

“Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area (of Chernihiv) and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area,” the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram.

“According to the emergency services, nine people died and four are injured,” he added.

He posted a video of emergency rescuers working in the rubble of badly destroyed buildings.

Since it invaded Ukraine a week ago, Russia has said that it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack.

The strikes came as Ukraine and Russia officials gathered for talks on a ceasefire on the Belarus-Poland border today.

Russia says it is trying to “de-Nazfiy” Ukraine.

Putin vowed to carry on with his advance in Ukraine in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian leader has showed no signs of backing down even as a barrage of Western sanctions is set to destroy Moscow’s economy. – AFP