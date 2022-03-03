Phase 2 of Kanowit water supply project actively implemented, says Julaihi

SIBU (March 3): The proposed Kanowit Water Supply Project Phase 2 (Stage 2) from Salim Water Treatment Plant to Kanowit is being actively implemented.

Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said this is part of the effort to resolve water supply problems faced by the residents in Kanowit, Nibong Tada, Machan and Sibujaya.

The project which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, costing about RM63.5 million, is fully funded by the Sarawak government.

The project is handled by Sibu Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and includes installation of water pipelines of various sizes from Salim Water Treatment Plant to the Kanowit area.

The work also includes connecting water pipelines to existing systems in the Sibujaya area, a booster pump station in Durin and the construction of a water tank in Bukong Jagoi.

Julaihi visited the Durin booster station and pipe jacking site near Farley Supermarket yesterday.

“Apart from improving the existing water supply system, this project is also expected to boost the socio-economic status of the local community and encourage more sustainable economic growth as well as guarantee a better quality of life to residents in Kanowit, Nibong Tada, Machan and Sibujaya,” he said.

He said JBALB Sarawak would ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

Meanwhile, the project is part of the Sarawak Water Supply Grid System to resolve water supply problems effectively and comprehensively.