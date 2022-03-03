Premier Abg Jo receives two courtesy calls

KUCHING (March 3): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received two courtesy calls at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

The first was from Sumitomo Corporation – SEDC Energy during which Abang Johari was briefed by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Aziz Husain on the development of a hydrogen plant in Petrochemical Park, Bintulu.

SEDC Energy, Sumitomo Corporation and ENEOS had signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct 23, 2020 to build the hydrogen plant.

Meanwhile, the second courtesy call was from the Strategic Institute Asia Pacific during which members of the delegation briefed Abang Johari on their proposal to organise the Global Muslim Business Forum here this September.

The forum aims to promote strategic partnership, dialogue and collaboration among Islamic countries.