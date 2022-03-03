Premier: Renewable energy key to S’wak’s goal of being regional powerhouse

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawak aims to maintain at least 60 per cent renewable energy in its capacity mix by 2030 to achieve the state’s goal of becoming a regional powerhouse, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said under the state’s post-Covid-19 development strategy, the sector is also tasked with achieving more than 15 per cent income from foreign markets.

“We aspire to continue to achieve more sustainable growth and prosperity through affordable, reliable, and renewable energy and the state government will provide support and promote public-private collaborations in the renewable energy value chain.

“This is not just an empty aspiration for the sector because BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Indonesia Malaysia Philippines East Asean Growth Area) is moving towards energy security in Southeast Asia,” he said during the Sarawak Energy Vendors Appraisal and Award (Sevaa) 2021 award presentation ceremony here last night.

He said carbon dioxide emissions would be reduced by 600,000 tonnes per year through the electrification of Sarawak’s mobility fleet by 2030.

According to him, one of the steps taken is to ensure the renewable energy sector will continue to implement various initiatives that provide local businesses with participation opportunities.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is pursuing interconnections within Southeast Asia after it builds on the foundation of a successful interconnection project with West Kalimantan.

“The successful interconnection project with West Kalimantan is the first step for Sarawak towards materialising our Borneo Grid and the Asean Grid ambition,” he added.