Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through talks, arbitration, says Dr M

BATU PAHAT (March 3): The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine needs to be resolved through negotiations, arbitration or the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said that from before, Malaysia had been fighting to outlaw wars.

“We cannot support any country which uses war to settle problems,” said Dr Mahathir, who is Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) chairman, after attending the Johor Aspiration Programme at Felda Ayer Hitam here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is still in his treatment period following his discharge from the National Heart Institute, was campaigning for his party, which is contesting in 42 of the 56 seats up for grabs in the Johor state election.

Last Thursday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered his troops to enter neighbouring Ukraine for a “special military operation”.

However, Russian troops have met with fierce resistance from Ukrainian soldiers.

On Monday, officials from Kyiv and Moscow held negotiations at the Ukraine-Belarus border in a bid to end the military conflict but failed to reach agreement.

Meanwhile, when asked on allegations that former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz and her husband had received 1Malaysia Development Berhad funds, Dr Mahathir said these claims should be investigated.

“Such matters need to be investigated so that we can know whether it is true Zeti was involved in such acts,” he said. – Bernama