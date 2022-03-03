Russian cats face international sanctions, move receives mix reactions

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): International sanctions and restrictions on Russia continue to ramp up following its military invasion of Ukraine.

The latest sanction, however, is aimed at the country’s cats.

Federation Internationale Feline (Fife), an international cat fancier society, has imposed restrictions on cats bred in Russia to punish Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Federation said its executive board is shocked and horrified over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Many innocent people died, many more were wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes in order to save their lives.

“We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression.”

The federation said the board has decided to impose import and exhibition restrictions on Russian cats effective March 1.

“No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any Fife pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organisation issued its pedigree.

“No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any Fife show outside Russia, regardless of which organisation these exhibitors hold their membership in.”

The federation said imposed restrictions are valid until May 31 and will be reviewed as and when necessary.

The board also decided to dedicate a part of Fife’s budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are affected by the current situation.

Although some lauded the measures, the move was not well-received by several social media users who stormed Fife’s Facebook post with their comments and opinion.

A user, Melissa Heigl called the move “absolutely ridiculous” for bringing cats into the issue.

“Russian breeders should not be punished for a war that isn’t of their making.

“What does this achieve except to hurt breeding programmes, breeders and their cats?” she asked.

Another user, Gordon Chih called the decision “stupid” and said cats shouldn’t be victims of human-induced war.

“They belong to nature, not a country.” – Malay Mail