Sarawak Chinese school board backs Malay literacy test for Primary 6 pupils

KUCHING (March 3): A Chinese school board here is in favour of the Bahasa Melayu Assessment Literacy Test (UPLBM) for Primary 6 pupils who attained Mastery Level (TP) 1 to TP3 in their respective schools’ assessment for the subject.

Association of Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Datuk Jonathan Chai said the UPLBM could serve as a good indicator of pupils’ standard of achievement.

He said the association had gathered feedback from school heads and teachers that the UPLBM is a useful assessment to ensure only pupils who meet the required standard proceed to Form 1.

Chai pointed out the UPLBM should be regarded as a method to prevent weaker pupils from having to struggle to cope with their studies.

“In the past, the Ministry of Education (MoE) decided whether a Primary 6 pupil would qualify to advance to Form 1 based on their Bahasa Melayu grades in Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR).

“Deputy Education Minister Senator Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon has said that UPLBM aimed to assess the pupils’ proficiency of Bahasa Melayu and not to make it difficult for them.

“In principle, I am in favour of having such assessment (UPLBM), which is much needed following the abolition of the UPSR a couple of years ago. In a way, the assessment could be a good indicator of the standard of achievement of the pupils in different parts of the country as it (UPLBM) is carried out nationwide,” he said when commenting on the education policy.

Chai said pupils who did not pass the UPLBM would be referred to foundation classes so that they could improve their proficiency of the national language before advancing to Form 1.

However, he pointed out there are pros and cons of having the foundation class.

“Some students would be looked down on or prejudiced by the social stigma that they are of second grade and somehow unconsciously develop an inferiority complex, which would have negative effects to their process of growing up,” he opined.

He stressed it is vital for the MoE to have a batch of good teachers committed to raising the linguistic proficiency of the students concerned.

“Of course, the MoE must ensure that pragmatic syllabus and committed teachers are available for the foundation class to achieve this noble objective of helping the weaker students to move on,” he said.

Otherwise, he feared foundation class would be a total waste of a precious year.

“For that matter, some affluent parents prefer to send their children to either private or international schools where the national language is not the medium of teaching to further their secondary education instead of spending a year in foundation class,” he pointed out.

According to him, pupils from aided Chinese primary schools under the board with TP3 and below in Bahasa Melayu had recently sat for the UPLBM and also been informed of the outcome of the assessment.

A national Chinese daily recently reported that all Primary 6 pupils from aided Chinese primary schools and Tamil schools must attain TP4 to TP6 in their respective schools’ assessment for Bahasa Melayu in order to proceed to Form 1 studies, effective this year.

It quoted an MoE official notice saying that pupils who attained TP1 to TP3 in the assessment would have to be further assessed under the UPLBM.

Pupils who failed the UPLBM would be denied entry into Form 1 and referred to foundation class.

Given the latest directive, schools are required to ensure that Primary 6 pupils who attained TP1 to TP3 in Bahasa Melayu sit for the UPLBM.

Those who pass the UPLBM will be granted entry into Form 1.

It is understood that UPLBM was conducted on Feb 14 in all aided Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

The new school term is scheduled to begin on March 21.