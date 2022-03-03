SEB to grow with local vendors on mega projects, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will grow with its local vendors on mega projects as long as they constantly deliver quality work, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said local vendors could also establish joint ventures abroad such as with Indonesia, provided that SEB is made an equity partner in projects outside Sarawak too.

He said SEB has the data and local vendors who provide good service can establish cooperation with SEB wherever the energy company goes.

“Petronas grows with their vendors and SEB can also do the same. SEB has the confidence in their vendors, thus can grow big together with their vendors too,” he said during the Sarawak Energy Vendors Appraisal and Award (Sevaa) 2021 award presentation ceremony here last night.

He said SEB vendors can grow big if they are consistent and diligent in managing their businesses.

Abang Johari also applauded SEB’s proactive effort to support local vendors and urged other large corporations to mirror the initiative.

He also urged local businesses to make greater effort to equip themselves with important skills, especially pertaining to the digital economy and sustainability.

“We want the local vendors to always be driven in seeking opportunities to participate in development projects in Sarawak, hence the state government will continue to provide ways to develop entrepreneurs.

“The entrepreneurs that we develop should have the capacities and capabilities in key areas to increase productivity and competitiveness, support major industries, as well as meet international standards to penetrate the global markets,” he said.

Abang Johari added the development of entrepreneurs also involves empowering them through social entrepreneurship and providing the proper infrastructure to conduct business.