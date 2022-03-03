Solar lamps light up Tamparuli hanging bridge

TAMPARULI (Mar 3): The Tamparuli hanging bridge is now safer for visitors at night with the installation of solar lamps.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim said the bridge was now illuminated with solar lamps for the safety of users, especially during night time.

Jahid, who is Tamparuli assemblyman, said the lamps would add value to the facility, which has previously been beautified with murals depicting the local art of Linangkit and Lelawangan.

In fact, both ends of the hanging bridge have their own unique attractions, one of which is a show featuring bamboo musical instruments by a local cultural group donning Sabah’s traditional ethnic costume (busana).

The river and Ruhiang Hill (Bukit Perahu) draw tourists to the district.

Near the dry market, the “Wall of Tamparuli” that portrays the Solungkoi legend – a woman who was sacrificed during the construction of the Tamparuli Bridge during the British colonial period – is also worth a visit.

The hanging bridge was previously unsafe to users during night time due to the absence of lights.

The solar lamps were finally installed for the safety of the villagers and visitors with the effort of Jahid and district leaders.

On the other hand, Tamparuli assistant district officer Herman Tunggiging said colourful lights would also be installed on the bridge in addition to the solar lamps.

He urged the villagers and visitors not to damage the facilities and to maintain the cleanliness of the area.

He said the arrival of tourists to Tamparuli would certainly benefit businesses around the hanging bridge and the township.

Meanwhile, Josh, 29, a visitor who just completed his exercise at Tamparuli jogging track, lauded the assemblyman and leaders for their efforts to put Tamparuli on the world map.