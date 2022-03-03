SPM candidates under quarantine can sit for the exam in April

KUCHING (March 3): Candidates for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 who are currently under quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure will be able to sit for the national examinations in April, said Sarawak State Education director Dr Norisah Suhaili.

Norisah said the SPM 2021 written examinations were currently ongoing from March 2 to 29 and students who were close contact or tested positive for Covid-19 will not be allowed to sit for their papers during this period.

“However, rest assured that candidates who cannot sit for the examinations now due to being exposed to Covid-19 will be given the full chance to do so in April,” she said during a survey of the SPM examinations taking place at SMK St Joseph yesterday.

She remarked that those sitting for SPM next month will be given a different set of questions for their SPM subject papers.

Besides, Norisah said the Ministry of Education had learnt from their previous experience of holding the SPM during the pandemic last year and she expects a smooth running of the national examinations this time round.

Speaking to the press, the State Education director also provided a breakdown on the number of students who could not sit for the SPM oral, listening and practical examinations held in February due to Covid-19 exposure.

A total of 72 candidates for Malay Paper 3; 295 candidates for Malay Paper 4; 272 candidates for English Paper 3; 281 candidates for English Paper 4; 33 candidates for Physics Paper 3; 34 candidates for Chemistry Paper 3; 30 candidates for Biology Paper 3; and one candidate for Additional Science Paper 3 were not able to sit for the exams.

Meanwhile, SMK St Joseph principal Henry Chai said three of his SPM students were currently under quarantine for being Covid-19 positive but a total of 219 candidates from his school were sitting for the examinations this round.