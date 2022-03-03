Sports Commissioner’s Office gives BAM a five-star rating for 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has been given a five-star rating by the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS) for 2021.

PJS gave the recognition in a letter signed by Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof dated Feb 22, 2022.

“Well done and congratulations on the achievement, and it is hoped that the Malaysian Badminton Association will continue to maintain good governance in the future in accordance with Act 576,” said Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria when contacted by Bernama informed that the rating given to BAM proved that PJS recognised the association’s approach in issues of governance and sports development from the youth stage right up to the top level.

Mohamad Norza said the achievement would motivate BAM to further strengthen its governance, financial processes and other aspects to ensure that it continues to be one of the best sports associations in the country. – Bernama