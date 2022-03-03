Ukas: Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination at MBKS Stadium March 7-9

KUCHING (March 3): Individuals aged 18 and above who have yet to be administered Covid-19 vaccine can walk into the MBKS Stadium in Bintawa here to get their Sinovac jabs on March 7-9.

According to a notice by the Sarawak Public Information Unit (Ukas) in a Facebook post today, the walk-in vaccination will be from 8am to 12.30pm for three days from March 7.

“Walk-in Sinovac vaccination for dose 1, dose 2 or booster dose only for 18 years old and above, from March 7 until March 9, between 8am and 12.30pm,” said the notice.

The notice revealed that the forthcoming walk-in vaccination is organised by the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic in Pending here.