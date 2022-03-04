1,333 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, one BID on Feb 28

LAWAS (March 4): Sarawak today recorded 1,333 new Covid-19 cases, with one brought-in-dead (BID) case on February 28.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said 552 of the new cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 775 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

There were two cases in Category 3 (with lung infection), while the remaining four cases in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

The BID case meanwhile involved a 35-year-old woman who was brought to the Lawas Hospital. She had no known medical history.

This brought the cumulative number of Sarawak’s cases to date at 264,956.

Kuching remained on top with 548 cases, followed by Miri (198), Sibu (184), Bintulu (760, Sarikei (44), Serian (43), Samarahan (34), Bau (29), Limbang (26), Mukah (20), Matu (17), Lawas (14), Betong (13), 10 each in Sri Aman and Dalat, Meradong (9), Marudi (7), six each in Kapit and Saratok, Pusa (5), four cases each in Lundu, Kanowit, Subis and Lubok Antu, Song (3), two each in Daro, Kabong, Julau, Asajaya and Pakan, and one each in Tatau, Simunjan, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong and Tebedu.

The state police also issued 12 standard operating procedure compounds, all in Kuching, amounting to RM13,500 for failure to scan QR codes via MySejahtera before entering business premises.