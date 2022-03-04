2,131 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 4): Sabah recorded 2,131 new Covid-19 new cases on Friday with almost 70 per cent community infection.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the cases on March 4 dropped 586 to 2,131 compared to the previous day.

“Caseloads dropped to 2,131 (-586) with Kota Kinabalu registering much lower number, 677 cases of which 308 are backlogs of over five days.

“Penampang 199, Tuaran 145, Papar 122 and Kota Belud 100.

“Percentage of community sporadic infection remains high at 69.03 per cent,” he said.

From the 2,131 daily cases, 99.39 per cent are in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3, six each in Category 4 and Category 5.

As of March 3, a total of 55,540 of 411,400 children aged 5-11 in the state who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination have received the jab.

Meanwhile, 231 cases on March 4 involved children under 11 years old who have not been vaccinated, with 129 cases children under five years old who are not eligible for vaccination yet.