Archaeological dig near Kuching’s Central police station unearths rare coin

KUCHING (March 4): An archaeological dig near the Central Police Station here yesterday unearthed a coin believed to be from 1891.

A Sarawak Museum Department source confirmed the find along with other artefacts.

The words ‘British North Borneo’ can be seen imprinted on the coin, which is believed to be one of the most valuable discoveries so far at the site.

The coin is now in the department’s safekeeping and will be subjected to further studies.

The department has been excavating the area for about two years after a sewerage project stumbled upon priceless artifacts.

In Dec 2020, several artifacts, including a glass pill bottle believed to have been made in London in the 1880s, was found in the compound of the Central Police Station.

The word ‘London’ could be seen stamped on the bottle.

It was also learnt that most of the discoveries were in the form of pottery either from China or Europe and possibly from the Middle East.

Among the studies being done are on the land and cultural layers found at the discovery site as well as the history of the construction of the police station itself to determine whether there were old settlements or rivers in the area.

Earlier in 2018, excavation works carried out around Padang Pasir here also led to the discovery of old railway tracks.