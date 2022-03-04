CM: No more excuses for delays in implementing projects due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (March 4): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor wants all State and Federal department chiefs to ensure that all projects with budget approval in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Second Rolling Plan are implemented immediately and benefit the people.

Hajiji stressed that there will be no more excuses for delays in implementing projects due to Covid-19 as before.

He said that delays in the projects implementation would be a loss to the people and the government as this denies the people their rights to benefits from what they should receive, while also causing the implementation cost to rise.

“All projects must be implemented immediately particularly projects that are in the form of ‘touch points’.

All agencies must try to facilitate all projects implementation and not the other way around,” he said when chairing the Sabah Development Action Committee meeting (MTPNg) Sabah Bil 1/2022 at Menara Kinabalu on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister.

Also present were Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim @ Nordin, Special Task Minister Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Haji Mohd Arif, Community Development and Peoples’ Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir.

Shahelmey Yahya, Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Ellron Angin, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong and Federal Secretary Dato’ Sarul Bahiyah binti Haji Abu.

Hajiji said that economic activities must continue to move and development programmes/projects must be increased.

He said that the education system must also be continued.

“Hence, we need to double the steering, outline strong action plan, plan strategies, take on the course that would result in high impacts not just to the organization but also to the people who needs them,” he said.

He said that there are several improvements in the main strategy and structure of Order No. 1, 2022 (Arahan No. 1, 2022).

Among them are the re-setting up of the Sabah Development Action Committee that is chaired by the State Secretary, the State level committee for the People’s Wellbeing Focus Group (FGN) chaired also by the State Secretary and the Focus Group for the People’s Wellbeing at district level (FGD) chaired by district officers.

He urged all committees to play their role and function in ensuring the implementation of the meetings adhere to the Arahan No. 1, 2022.

“If there are problems or issues in implementing the development programmes or projects that cannot be resolved at district level, it must be brought to the subsequent levels.”

He also announced the appointment of Sabah State Attorney General, Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof as the newest member of MTPNg Sabah.