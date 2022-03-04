Covid-19: 32,476 new cases but less than 1 pct have severe symptoms

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): New positive Covid-19 cases spiked to 32,476 from yesterday but less than one per cent have severe symptoms, the Ministry of Health said today.

From 231 cases with category 3, 4 and 5 symptoms, 208 required breathing aid, 82 of them were confirmed Covid-19 cases while the rest showed symptoms or are still under investigation.

Meanwhile 335 patients from 2,048 hospitalised cases were admitted to the Intensive Care Units. From the total hospitalisation cases, 745 cases were category 3, 4 and 5 patients.

ICU bed utilisation for Covid-19 cases remain stable although five states, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya all have a 50 per cent rate of use. Among the two federal territories, Putrajaya’s ICU bed utilisation is now at 83 per cent.

