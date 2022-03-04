Discussions to be held with MoH on SOP relaxation for Tarawih prayer, says Islamic affairs minister

PUTRAJAYA (March 4): Discussions will be held with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to implement a more relaxed standard operating procedure (SOP) for Tarawih prayers, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the SOP would be prepared based on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

“We need to discuss with the MoH first. Insyallah, it (the SOP) will be announced soon,” he told a press conference after the flagging-off of the Musa’adah Keluarga Malaysia aid mission for flood victims in the East Coast, here today.

Yesterday, Idris gave the assurance that Tarawih prayers would be allowed to be performed in mosques and suraus nationwide during Ramadan based on a more relaxed SOP which would be announced later.

On the Musa’adah Keluarga Malaysia aid mission, Idris said about 40 volunteers would distribute cash donations and basic necessities, involving a special allocation of RM3.77 million to more than 20,000 flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“We hope this assistance can help ease the burden of those facing tests from Allah,” he said, adding that the squad will be heading to Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu before continuing the mission to other areas affected by the floods.

Continuous heavy rain since Feb 23 has caused flooding in several districts in Terengganu and Kelantan. — Bernama