Dr Abdul Rahman tells contractors to monitor projects to ensure completion

LAWAS (March 4): All appointed contractors for development projects in Limbang division should monitor their projects closely to ensure that they run smoothly, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Developments said the state government wants to ensure that all projects can be completed.

“In fact, we have a comprehensive plan not just for this year alone but also a continuous development plan for the division.

“It is my hope that all projects that are currently under construction can be completed and be monitored closely by the relevant government agency,” he told reporters after attending the Limbang District Council appreciation dinner in Limbang recently.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said that there are several mega projects that are under construction in Limbang.

Among the projects are upgrading of Sungai Limbang waterfront Phase One and Phase Two, construction of Limbang Administrative Museum Centre, Sungai Limbang bridge and construction of a road to Mentawai that has been facing delay.

“We want the contractors to do their work, while consultants and the government agencies monitor their progress.

“We do not want Covid-19 to be made as an excuse to delay these projects,” he said.

On another note, he called on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to ensure that the supply of necessities in Limbang is not interrupted.

He lamented that the issue of shortage in supply of controlled goods in Limbang in the last few weeks should have not happened.

“Issues related to Covid-19 and inter-border permit should not be used as an excuse (for delay in shipment of supplies) because we had been dealing with the pandemic for so long,” he said. ‘

Among those present at the dinner were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, Limbang Walikota Cr Sufian Mohat.