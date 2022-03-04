Frank hopes to inspire, impart knowledge to other students after graduating

SIBU (March 4): Frank Steward Panting Sa hopes to impart his knowledge and inspire other school students once he graduated from his studies in Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

“I feel so happy as I have received an offer from UPSI, and I will study very hard to attain success.

“I will not let this opportunity slip past,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Frank said his parents were delighted that he was able to continue his education, sharing their hopes for him to become a teacher after graduating.

Wanting to take Moral Studies in UPSI, the 19-year-old former student of SMK St Augustine, Betong, rose to fame recently for trekking two hours uphill for his online university interview.

Frank is the third child in the family of five children.

His elder brother Mario Sa hoped that what Frank had gone through will be a source of motivation for others.

Frank’s commitment to achieve his dream of becoming a teacher did not escape the attention of UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, who confirmed Frank is now officially a student of the university.

In a Facebook post, Md Amin commended Frank for his willingness to trek up Bukit Kelingkang for better internet speed, as well as his father Sa Ujom for building the makeshift hut where Frank sat to attend the interview.

He also revealed that when the news of Frank’s actions went viral on Feb 16, he was rained with WhatsApp messages from friends and acquaintances.

“UPSI is always looking out for students with such a spirit of perseverance to carry forth the banner of Suluh Budiman. May young Frank bring joy and pride to his beloved family.

“Indeed, UPSI has developed from the spirit of its students who never give up. Well done young man,” said Md Amin.