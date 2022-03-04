‘Geng Kong’ busted, cops solve 13 robberies and thefts in Kuching

KUCHING (March 4): Three male suspects, believed to be members of a gang called ‘Geng Kong’, have been arrested by the police for a series of alleged break-ins, robbery and thefts here.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said among the suspects is a 20-year-old who is believed to be the gang’s leader. The other suspects were aged 15 and 21.

“With the arrests of these suspects on March 2, we believe that we have crippled the group called ‘Geng Kong’ and managed to complete our investigations into 13 cases,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here this morning.

He added that the suspects were also being investigated for seven other cases.

“These 20 cases involve break-ins into business premises, robberies, motorcycle thefts as well as stealing from token machines at 24-hour laundries,” said Ahsmon.

On their modus operandi, he said the suspects would conduct their criminal activities between 2am and 5am on stolen motorcycles.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the 15-year-old school dropout was the one who would scout the location where they could make their next hit,” said Ahsmon.

The suspects, he said, will also carry out their hit at different locations using the same stolen motorcycles. However, the suspects would modify the appearance of the stolen motorcycles for each location.

“The modifications include changing the colour and cover sets of each motorcycle and their license plate numbers,” said Ahsmon.

He said the modification of the motorcycles was carried out at a private residential house that was turned into an illegal workshop.

“We have also arrested the 63-year-old owner of the house to assist in the investigation,” said Ahsmon.

He added that all four suspects have past criminal records.

In pointing out that the suspects were all arrested at the house, police also managed to seize items that are believed to be used by the gang to carry out their crimes.

Among the seized items were gloves, bolt cutters, machetes, pen knife, plyers, wires and a lighter that was modified into a blowtorch.

Ahsmon said the modified lighter was used by the suspects to burn the plastic buttons on the token and vending machines to make a hole for them to gain access to the money inside the machines.

All of the suspects are currently under remand until March 7 for investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

“We are also trying to bring these cases under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959,” Ahsmon said.