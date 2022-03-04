Green Microfiction Challenge contest returns to flex young minds for nature

KUCHING: The Green Microfiction Challenge is back this year for young Malaysians aged 13 to 24 to encourage them to think critically and write creatively for nature.

The writing challenge encourages young writers not only to express their creativity and values towards nature but also to improve their mastery over the English language.

This challenge is developed by Kuching Beach Cleaners, Sarawak Eco-Warriors, Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak Campus, and Swinburne Sarawak Green Club, and is supported by Global Environment Facility (GEF) and United Nations Development Programme.

Through GEF’s small grant programme on youth and climate innovation, the team actively works to empower youths in Malaysia to become better advocates for environmental sustainability.

To take part in this challenge, participants will be divided into three age groups, 13 to 15, 16 to 19, and 20 to 24. Concurrently, they must also reside in Malaysia.

Held from Mar 7 to 19, the competition consists of five challenge days. On every challenge day, a single word-prompt will be released on the Green Microfiction Challenge website at 9am. Participants will then have 24 hours to interpret, develop and submit a 500-word story based on the prompt.

Last year, the competition received 148 submissions based on the prompts ‘Rafflesia’, ‘Taboo’, ‘Reef’, ‘Sprout’, and ‘Hope’. These prompts were selected as they not only compliment the local wildlife and environment, but also touch on the need for positivity in a future where humans coexist harmoniously with nature.

“It is critical to involve youth in environmental activism. Youth, I believe, are a crucial constituency in biodiversity conservation; they have more instruments than ever before to make their opinions known through youth activism,” said Sarawak Eco-Warriors volunteer Cynthiana Jawa in a statement today.

Those interested can register at www.kuchingyounggreen.com/microfiction.

For more information, email sarawakecowarrior@gmail.com.