Know Rosli Dhoby, Rukun 13 history, young Sarawakians told

KUCHING (March 4): Sarawakians, especially the youths, must know about and understand the history of Rosli Dhoby and his comrades in the Rukun 13 nationalist movement, said Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

The Sarawak Malay Cultural Foundation (AKYBMS) Board of Trustees deputy chairman regarded the spirit and the struggle by these late heroes as ‘reflecting a strong determination of never giving up, and also the resolve in upholding the dignity of one’s religion and race’.

“In this regard, the spirit shown by the late Rosli Dhoby and his comrades was meant to strengthen the roots of identity.

“Some say that learning and understanding this history can be very burdensome, but this should not be the case because history describes the very civilisation that we inherit today’,” he spoke at the opening of a lecture session on ‘Rosli Dhoby and Rukun 13’, in the seminar hall of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) here on Thursday.

Naroden represented the Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the board of trustees chairman, to officiate at the event.

AKYBMS general manager Datu Dr Sanib Said and the foundation’s religious affairs committee head Datuk Dr Wahbi Junaidi.

Jointly organised by AKYBMS and STIDC, the session comprised three lectures: the one presented by Sanib was on ‘Santubong State, Second Oldest in the World: Heritage of Nationalism Throughout the Ages’; the second by Samsol Morshidi Bujang covered ‘Anti-Cession: The Break Among Sarawak Malays (1946-1951); and the third by Azuan Jemat discussed ‘The Anti-Cession Letters: Uncovering the Secrets’.

Rosli was executed by hanging on March 2, 1950, following his arrest, trial and conviction for the murder of Sarawak’s second governor, Sir Duncan Stewart, on Dec 3, 1949.

Rosli and Awang Rambli Awang Matsaruddin were the founders of the anti-British movement Rukun 13, which was against Sarawak’s status as a British Crown colony.

The two, together with fellow Rukun 13 comrades Bujang Suntong and Morshidi Sidek, planned out the plot to kill Stewart, who was on a visit to Sibu at the time.

All four were hanged by the British in Kuching Prison in 1950, and their remains were also buried there.

However in 1996, the Sarawak government had their graves relocated to the Heroes Mausoleum outside the Sibu Town Mosque.