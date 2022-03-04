Kuching cops issue SOP violation compounds totalling RM92,000 in past week

KUCHING (March 4): Police here issued a total of 92 compounds between Feb 25 and March 3 to individuals and premises for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Recovery Plan.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said individual compounds totalling RM80,000 were issued to 52 men and 28 women.

“Twelve compounds totalling to RM12,000 were also issued to premises for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures by not displaying the maximum number of patrons who are allowed to be inside their premises,” he said.

The other violations, he said, were compounds for those who failed to check in via their MySejahtera app.

The compounds were issued under Regulation 17(1) and 17(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infection Diseases (NRP) Act 2021.