Larry Sng tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms

KUCHING (March 4): Julau MP Larry Sng has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, Sng shared a photo of a Covid-19 antigen rapid test kit, which showed a positive result.

“Finally caught Covid. Will be quarantined for the next week till I get the all clear,” he said in the post today.

Sng added that he has only experienced mild symptoms.

The Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president’s post also showed that he is currently in Kuala Lumpur.

His post has received reactions over 180 reactions and 95 comments from well-wishers in over one hour.

Sng’s second last post was of him officially opening a village access road for Rumah Malang in Nanga Semarau on Feb 21.