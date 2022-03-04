Man found dead in crashed pick-up truck in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (March 4): A 61-year-old man was found dead this morning in his pick-up truck, which had run into the rear of a building at Lorong Liu Shan Bang, Kota Sentosa.

The deceased has been identified as Bong Ngim Swee.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a report around 2.30am and sent personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station to the scene.

Firefighters managed to extricate the deceased from the vehicle, which had crashed into the grille of the back entrance of a commercial premises.

Bong was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Ministry of Health.

As of the time of writing, the police have yet to reveal the cause of death.