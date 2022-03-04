Marine Police seize RM2.3 mln in illicit fags, liquor in Simunjan

KUCHING (March 4): The Marine Police have seized more than RM2.3 million worth of contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages in an operation on March 3.

Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali said the illicit cargo was found on two lorries during the operation conducted about a kilometre away from the Simunjan junction at 3.30am.

“A total of 3,510 boxes of alcoholic beverages of various brands and 180 boxes of cigarettes were seized during the operation.

“Two men aged 35 and 55 were arrested when they failed to show any documentation from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department regarding the ownership of the items,” said Zulfikar in a statement today.

All of the seized items, including the lorries, and the suspects were handed over to the Simunjan district police headquarters for further action.

Zulfikar said the case was investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.