MDDMC waiting for approval to build field hospital

MIRI (March 4): Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) is waiting for approval to build a semi-permanent field hospital to face any surge in Covid-19 cases in the division.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who is the minister in charge of MDDMC said in a statement “Miri Hospital is a referral hospital for Limbang, Lawas and Marudi. The field hospital would help reduce patient congestion problems Miri Hospital may face.”

Lee further said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has planned to set up the 100-bed field hospital within Miri Hospital area to monitor Covid-19 patients in categories 3 and 4, after chairing a meeting on the field hospital.

Deputy State Secretary (rural transformation) Datu Ik Pahon Joyik who is the SDMC’s deputy chairman, acting Miri Resident Jamalie Busri who is Subis District Officer, State Enforcement and Security Unit (UKPN) deputy director Datuk Clarence Rorote Sagan, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, Miri division health office representative Dr Wong Khung Ying and representatives from other departments and agencies attended the meeting.

After the meeting, they visited the site for the proposed field hospital.