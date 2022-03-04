More than 6,000 pigs slaughtered in first two months for local consumption in Sibu

SIBU (March 4): Some 4,000 pigs were slaughtered at the Sibu Municipal Council’s abattoir for local consumption in January and more than 2,000 in February this year.

Assistant veterinary officer of the Department of Veterinary Services here, Anthony Janggu, said the figures were obtained from an SMC officer in-charge of the abattoir.

He said that pork and pork products in the market here were safe for consumption.

Anthony said the Sibu Veterinary Services office here had inspected all four licensed (pig) farms here as part of their stringent measures.

However, one of the farms was later found to be infected, and the pigs numbering 1,429 had to be culled, and the carcasses buried according to the standard operating procedure (SOP), he said.

“The local people are urged not to be unduly worried about consuming pork and pork products as they are safe for consumption,” he said.

He also mentioned that the supply of pigs here came from three local licensed farms, some from Kuching, and some from unlicensed farms.

Anthony explained that for unlicensed farms, tests would normally be conducted on the pigs, and only those healthy and tested negative for African Swine Fever (ASF) were sent to the SMC abattoir.

He said this when joining Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan to visit the pork stalls in the central market yesterday.

The visit was at the invitation of the association.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang and vice chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan and Sibu Pork Dealers Association chairman Ting Ching Hee were also present during the visit.