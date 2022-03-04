Muafakat Nasional still exists, says Tuan Ibrahim

MUAR (March 4): Muafakat Nasional (MN) is still around as neither PAS nor Umno has ever declared the dissolution of the coalition, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

MN is the political coalition between the two parties, which became official with the signing of the MN Charter in 2019.

“There’s no grave, no tombstone. Nobody has ever declared that Muafakat Nasional has died. Although it has not been seen, it is still around. No change in the status quo,” he said at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) campaign for its candidate for Simpang Jeram seat last night.

Nevertheless, Tuan Ibrahim said the status of MN will be reviewed after the Johor state election.

“… matters concerning MN have to be put on hold while we concentrate on facing the Johor polls with PN…no need to look back, we will just move forward for the 15th General Election and I’m confident that PN will be further strengthened to face any opponent in the next election,” he said.

PN comprises Bersatu, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Gerakan. — Bernama