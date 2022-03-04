Sibu pig farmers, butchers cry out for assistance

SIBU (March 4): Pig farmers and butchers here are hoping that the state government will provide some form of assistance to lessen their burden as they have been hard hit by the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Their request was conveyed to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng Jin Ek and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.

Chieng said that he and Lidam would convey the matter to the state government and request for some form of compensation and assistance.

“We will talk to ministers and request for compensation and assistance for our pig farmers and butchers.

“The pig farmers have already written to me and we already had a dialogue. We will assist them to apply for some compensation.

“The Sibu Pork Dealers Association, meanwhile, said their members are hard-hit by ASF.

“We hope the government can perhaps give them a one-off assistance,” he said.

Chieng and Lidam were at the Sibu Central Market here yesterday to check for themselves the situation there. The visit was at the invitation of the association.

Chieng said the proposed compensation for affected pig farms (if any) would be based on the Veterinary Department’s record on the number of infected pigs buried while compensation for butchers would be based on Sibu Pork Dealers Association’s proposal.

Chieng said he would also write to Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi about the matter.

He also suggested that the local councils could perhaps consider waiving whatever fees for hawkers to ease their burden.

Lidam, meanwhile, suggested that the state government could look into how to assist the pig farmers, especially the small holders, in terms of a recovery plan.

“One pig costs RM300 to RM400. Just imagine if one has 10 or 20 (head).

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang and vice chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan, assistant veterinary officer Anthony Janggu and Sibu Pork Dealers Association chairman Ting Ching Hee were among those taking part in the visit.