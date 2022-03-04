PM: Sarawak, Sabah works on Pan Borneo Highway among projects getting go-ahead from Cabinet

KUCHING (March 4): The federal government has agreed to implement the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) and enhance the implementation of the Sabah and Sarawak sections of the Pan Borneo Highway, as well as the flood mitigation projects.

In announcing this today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that the priority would be given to local contractors, particularly those of Bumiputera status.

These approved projects, he said, signified the measures aimed at empowering economic growth and development, and well as creating 600,000 job opportunities this year for ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family).

“I am pleased to inform that the Federal Cabinet, in its meeting today has agreed to implement the MRT 3, to upgrade the Sabah and Sarawak sections of the Pan Borneo Highway project, and also to upgrade the flood mitigation project,” he said in a statement today.

On Pan Borneo Highway, Ismail Sabri said the progress of works on the first phase of Sarawak’s section stretching a distance of 786km, was currently at 78 per cent towards completion.

“The federal government has also agreed to implement the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and TransBorneo Highway projects to complement the Sarawak side of the highway development.”

On the other hand, he said the progress of the first-phase works on Sabah’s section of the mega highway project had reached 52 per cent, with completion expected by October 2024.

“The Sabah section involves 15 works packages.

“To upgrade the road network for ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ di Sabah, the government has agreed to go ahead with the implementation of additional 19 works packages, involving a stretch spanning 367km and with construction period of five years,” he added.

On the MRT 3, Ismail Sabri said the government had decided to give its greenlight to its implementation.

“The MRT 3 is set to complement the existing public transport system all across the Klang Valley, complete with the provision of integrated services that are affordable and efficient for ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.”

On the flood mitigation project, the prime minister said taking into account the floods triggered by the Northeast Monsoon 2021-2022 that had caused massive losses of lives and properties, the Federal Cabinet had decided to improve and expedite the project through an additional funding of RM15 billion, set for the 2023-2030 period.

“With regard to flood mitigation, the federal government sets aside a development allocation of RM1 billion annually under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

“This, along with the implementation of high-impact infrastructure projects di Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, are meant to catalyse economic development and contribute positively to the country’s competitiveness and the well-being of the people.

“The decision by the Federal Cabinet in giving these projects the go-ahead signifies the government’s focus on opening up opportunities to all members of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ and also on reinforcing the momentum of our efforts towards the nation’s economic recovery,” said Ismail Sabri.