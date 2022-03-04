Sibu pork dealers association laments poor sales

SIBU (March 4): Sibu Pork Dealers Association is bemoaning that the business of its members has nose-dived by about 60 to 70 per cent.

Its chairman, Ting Ching Hee, attributed the drop of their sales to a combination of factors.

“Fears of consuming pork due to African Swine Fever (ASF), higher cost of goods and the surge of daily Covid-19 cases here of late collectively caused the drop in our business.

“For example, if you can slaughter three pigs a day previously, now only one (pig slaughtered),” he said.

Ting told reporters this after joining Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan to visit the pork stalls in Sibu Central Market yesterday.

The visit was at the invitation of the association.

Both Chieng and Lidam visited the pork stalls to hear the plight of the hawkers.

Asked if he foresees the market will recover in the next couple of months, Ting hopes the assurance given by the elected people’s representatives will boost the confidence of locals to consume pork.

In fact, there is a stringent control on pork and pork products, he added.

Ting said pigs are slaughtered in Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) abattoir, where there are tight controls in place.

“Furthermore, pigs are checked by the Veterinary Department, whereby only healthy pigs make their way to SMC abattoir,” he said.

Earlier on, both Chieng and Lidam had urged Sibu folk not to be unduly worried about consuming pork, saying pork and pork products are safe for consumption.