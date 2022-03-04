PressReader platform down, e-paper subscribers unable to download today’s editions

KUCHING (March 4): Subscribers of electronic or online newspapers, including The Borneo Post, are unable to download their edition today on the PressReader platform due to technical issues.

The digital service had tweeted yesterday afternoon that it was facing network problems and was trying to resolve it.

“PressReader is experiencing network issues at the moment and we’re working hard on a fix. Thanks for your patience while we get the matter sorted,” it said.

It was unable to state when the problem would be fixed after receiving a barrage of complaints from readers.

PressReader is experiencing network issues at the moment and we’re working hard on a fix. Thanks for your patience while we get the matter sorted. — PressReader (@PressReader) March 3, 2022