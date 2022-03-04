Teacher charged with raping stepdaughter

KOTA KINABALU (March 4): A school teacher was charged in the Sessions Court here with raping his teenage stepdaughter.

No plea was recorded from the 51-year-old accused who was brought before judge Elsie Primus on Friday.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code with raping the 16-year-old victim at an unnumbered house at a village in Kota Marudu at 2pm on February 15.

The court fixed April 27 to re-mention the case and released the accused on a bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties.

The judge also ordered the accused to report twice a month at the Kota Marudu police station, not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses, especially the victim and the complainant in this case.

Apart from that, the unrepresented accused was not allowed to enter the village where the victim is staying.

In a separate case, a man with two syabu consumption convictions, was jailed for five years and ordered to be whipped once by the same court here for committing the offence for the third time.

Mohd Happy Kasehan, 24, admitted to committing the offence and he was arrested at Kota Belud police station on January 22 after his urine sample tested positive for the drug abuse.

The court also ordered Mohd Happy to be placed under police supervision for three years.