The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News, Utusan Borneo Epaper subscribers can view today’s issue in website

KUCHING (March 4): Subscribers of The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News, Utusan Borneo Epapers can now view pdf pages of today’s issue here while PressReader is still working to resolve technical issues which prevented subscriber to download the Epapers today.

The digital service had tweeted yesterday afternoon that it was facing network problems and was trying to resolve it.

“PressReader is experiencing network issues at the moment and we’re working hard on a fix. Thanks for your patience while we get the matter sorted,” it said.

It was unable to state when the problem would be fixed after receiving a barrage of complaints from readers.