Two friends missing in Kudat waters

KUDAT (March 4): Two friends have been reported missing and feared drowned while catching fish in the waters off Perapat Tugu Mamal, here on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the state Fire and Rescue Department said search and rescue operation for the missing men, identified only as Macklin, 28, and Aewaeinder, 20, had been launched since March 3.

It was believed that the boat the victims were on had capsized before a missing person report was made to the Kudat fire and rescue station at 6.04pm on March 3.

The second day of the SAR operation has now covered up to 30 nautical miles from the beach due to bad weather, said the spokesperson.

The SAR operation involved the marine police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and villagers.

At press time, both victims have still not been found.