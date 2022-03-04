Ukraine expresses gratitude to Malaysia for supporting UN resolution

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): Ukraine has expressed gratitude to Malaysia on its move in supporting and voting in favour of the 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which adopted the resolution titled “Aggression Against Ukraine” on Wednesday.

“The Malaysian government supporting the UN resolution is important to us,” said Ukraine’s Ambassador to Malaysia Olexander Nechytaylo during Bernama TV’s daily crisis segment “The Brief”, hosted by Jessy Chahal Friday.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement Thursday that ‘while Malaysia may not have agreed to every single word in the resolution, Malaysia supported and voted in favour of it in line with the country’s long-standing position on the need to consistently uphold the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of States — principles which are sacrosanct to Malaysia.

The resolution, which was adopted by a majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly, received 141 affirmative votes, five against and 35 abstentions.

Nechytaylo also expressed gratitude to every single Malaysian for supporting the plight of Ukrainians through charitable donations managed under the embassy to assist humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, adding that the amount of funds collected was “amazing” and assured that the money would go to the people in need in his homeland.

The ambassador said he is worried that the tremors of the Ukraine-Russia conflict will be felt across the globe in terms of economy, trade and security.

He also said the conflict has become something personal to his fellow citizens, almost 100,000 Ukrainians mostly men from abroad have come back to Ukraine to defend their homeland during this trying times. – Bernama